Sunderland star Alex Pritchard has admitted the draw against Shrewsbury Town in their latest League One outing feels like a defeat as they were unable to capitalise on playing with a numerical advantage for the majority of the game.

The Black Cats took the lead early in the first half at Montgomery Water Meadow courtesy of Pritchard’s fist goal for the club.

Sunderland were put into a more advantageous position during injury time of the first half when the Shrews had David Davis sent off.

However, Dan Udoh’s 64th minute equaliser meant Sunderland had to settle for just one point and Pritchard has admitted that the draw feels like a defeat, having let two more points slip as they gun for promotion.

Asked about the importance of building on Tuesday’s result, Pritchard told Sunderland’s official site: “Yes, [getting three points in the next game is important, but], it feels like a defeat tonight, but we are still in the mix.

“We have got to stay positive; we have got to go again, back on the training ground.

“We have got to go to Cambridge and put our stamp on the game, thought we played good at times tonight.”

Pritchard added that the result is especially hard to take because Shrewsbury were down to ten men for the majority of the game but Sunderland still failed to capitalise.

“[The draw] is really, really difficult to take.

“I think obviously going 1-0 up and then coming in at half time, we had a good chat about, obviously they got a man send off as well, which was even more of a kick in the teeth.

“But it is a really difficult one to take.

“I know we say every week about being positive and that but it is a hard one to take tonight.”

Sunderland will be determined to get back in the win column at the weekend when they take on Oxford United at the Abbey Stadium in their next league outing.