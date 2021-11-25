Barcelona coach Xavi is working hard to convince Newcastle United target Ousmane Dembele that he has a big role to play in his plans at the Camp Nou.

Dembele is set to enter the free agent market next summer when is current deal at Barcelona expires.

The Catalans have been trying to tie the winger down on fresh terms but he is yet to commit to a new deal and the jury is out on what he will do.

Dembele’s situation at Barcelona has seen him attract interest from abroad and both Manchester United and Newcastle are keen on snapping him up on a free transfer next summer.

The 24-year-old’s agent is also suggested to be pushing for an exit and it is claimed a lucrative contract along with a significant signing bonus awaits the winger if he decides to move to Old Trafford after his current Barcelona stint, while Newcastle are also ready with a lucrative contract.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, new Blaugrana coach Xavi is trying hard to convince Dembele that he has a big role to play under him and belongs at the Camp Nou.

Xavi is in direct contact with Dembele and is trying to make him understand how special he is to Barcelona and has an instrumental role to play at the club going forward.

It remains to be seen whether the Spaniard manages to keep Dembele in his squad beyond this season, amidst strong interest from the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle.