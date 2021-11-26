Ramon Vega has insisted that it is high time Tottenham Hotspur’s players start to show some pride in representing the club on the pitch, having suffered a humbling defeat against NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

A run of poor results ultimately ended up costing former boss Nuno Espirito Santo his job at Spurs and ex-Inter manager Antonio Conte was roped in to replace him earlier this month.

Tottenham suffered their first defeat under the Italian on Thursday as Slovenian side NS Mura came out on top 2-1 in a Europa Conference League clash.

Spurs fans are disappointed in their team’s display, with former Tottenham star also Vega sharing their sentiment, and he insists it is high time the players show pride on the pitch while representing the north London outfit.

The 50-year-old reflected on his playing days at Spurs, and pointed to their Football League Cup triumph in 1999, in which his squad answered all their doubters and critics with performances on the pitch, all the while not making any excuses, something the current squad need to do as well.

Vega wrote on Twitter: “Bloody hell I still remember in the 90’s we got hammered by the home fans so much by booing us but then we went to win a trophy in 99′.

“And we took all that booing in and showed pride and answered all on the pitch without any excuses.

“It’s about time these guys show some pride!”

Spurs boss Conte has also stressed the need for Tottenham to raise their level and they will have an opportunity to bounce back with a win in the Premier League on Sunday, when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor.