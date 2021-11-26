Liverpool legend Ian Rush has conceded that does not see Leeds United selling Raphinha in the winter transfer window as they could be in for a relegation scrap in the second half of the season.

Raphinha has been one of the standout performers for Leeds since he joined the club last year and is said to have turned the heads of several of the big clubs in the Premier League.

Liverpool are amongst the sides who are interested in snaring the Brazilian away from Leeds and there is talk of the club testing the Whites’ resolve in the winter transfer window.

But Rush does not see how Leeds are going to sell Raphinha in January especially with the way the season has worked out for them so far.

He believes there is a real chance that Leeds could be in for a battle to survive in the Premier League this season and stressed that players such as him could make the difference for them.

The Liverpool legend told gambling.com: “Things haven’t quite gone to plan for Leeds so far this season and if they’re not careful they could find themselves in a real relegation dogfight.

“As such, you’d imagine Marcelo Bielsa will be determined to hold on to all of his best players to get them out of trouble.

“I don’t think Leeds are in a position whereby they have to sell, I think it would be more in their interests to retain their top players and Raphinha certainly falls into that category.

“I’m sure it’s not just Liverpool who are interested but I just don’t see Leeds selling no matter who comes in for him.

“It’s going to be very tight at the bottom and players like him can make a real difference, so I expect Leeds to brush aside any interest in January.”

Leeds are hoping to move away from the relegation zone in the next few weeks and it remains to be seen how they would respond to a big bid for Raphinha.