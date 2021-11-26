Giovanni van Bronckhorst has expressed his delight in the appointment of Dave Vos as his new assistant at Rangers and stressed he has only heard good things about how he works with players.

The Gers roped in Vos from Dutch giants Ajax on Friday to become new boss Van Bronckhorst’s assistant at the club.

Vos was managing Ajax Under-18s when the Gers approached him with a spot on Van Bronckhorst’s staff and he has joined a backroom staff that includes first team coach Roy Makaay, performance analyst Yori Bosschaart and fitness coach Arno Phillips.

The Rangers boss is delighted to add Vos to his support staff and insisted that he has only heard good things about the former Ajx-Under-18s manager in the Dutch football scene.

Van Bronckhorst stressed that Vos is a very talented coach and he saw good assistant in him, having talked to him several time over the course of this year.

“I spoke with Dave Vos a couple of times this year; I have only heard good things about him and how he thinks about players”, Van Bronckhorst told a press conference.

“He is a very young coach and very talented.

“I saw a very good assistant in him and I’m really happy for him to join the club.”

Van Bronckhorst is aiming to lay strong foundations for the Scottish giants by developing young players and is hoping Vos’ will play a huge role alongside him as the club begin life post the Steven Gerrard era.