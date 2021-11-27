Fixture: Liverpool vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their team and substitutes to play host to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton outfit in the Premier League at Anfield this afternoon.

The Merseyside giants returned to winning ways last weekend by thrashing Arsenal 4-0 and then followed up that result by beating FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League in midweek.

They will start as strong favourites to keep the run going this afternoon against a Southampton side who have not won a league game at Anfield since 2013, when Dejan Lovren scored the only goal of the game.

Boss Jurgen Klopp has Alisson in goal today, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. Virgil van Dijk partners Ibrahima Konate in the centre.

In midfield, Klopp looks towards Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota lead the line.

If Liverpool need to make changes then Klopp has options on the bench to call upon, including Divock Origi and James Milner.

Liverpool Team vs Southampton

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Minamino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip, Williams, Morton