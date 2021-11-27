Fixture: Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Newcastle United have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Magpies, who have not beaten Arsenal away from home since 2010, have been boosted by the return of new manager Eddie Howe following a period of isolation.

They will hope that Howe’s presence can be crucial in allowing them to leave north London with at least a point to aid their battle to stay in the Premier League.

Howe must make do without the services of Paul Dummett, while Dwight Gayle has a tight hamstring.

Newcastle have Martin Dubravka between the sticks, while a back three of Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth is picked.

Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie provide the wing-back options, while Joe Willock and Jonjo Shelvey slot into midfield. Joelinton, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin are the attacking threat.

Howe can turn to his substitutes if he needs to make changes and has options available, including Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United Team vs Arsenal

Dubravka, Schar, Lascelles, Krafth, Fraser, Willock, Shelvey, Ritchie, Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Substitutes: Darlow, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Hendrick, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Longstaff