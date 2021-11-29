Manchester United are sweating over Ralf Rangnick being available to be in the dugout to face Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday night, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 63-year-old German has been in England since last week and has agreed to become the interim Manchester United manager until the end of the season.

Manchester United are hoping to announce his arrival in the next 24 hours but there is still no clarity over whether he will be in the dugout at Old Trafford against Arsenal.

The club are still trying to sort out paperwork for him to formally start working as Manchester United manager.

It has been claimed that the German is still waiting for formal approval of his work permit and the visa process.

The UK have already revised travel rules and Rangnick will have to return a negative PCR Covid test before he can come out of isolation.

Manchester United are hopeful that the work permit and the tests can be sorted out for the German to take charge of the team for the Arsenal game.

But there is a chance that he will not be able to formally take charge of Manchester United before the Crystal Palace game on Sunday.

The German has been watching footage of Manchester United’s previous games and training sessions in order to prepare to hit the ground running.