Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that he does not see a massive drop in the level of the performances of Kalvin Phillips after he took him off against Brighton on Saturday.

Phillips has been one of the most important players for Bielsa since he took over Leeds and his performances have made him a regular for England as well.

He started at the heart of Leeds’ defence in their 0-0 draw against Brighton on Saturday and Bielsa took him off in the second half with Pascal Struijk replacing him at the back.

Phillips’ form has come under the scanner this season with Leeds struggling as well but Bielsa does not agree there has been a massive drop in level from the midfielder in the ongoing campaign.

He stressed that he just felt Leeds needed something different but it is not a reflection of what he thinks about Phillips’ form at the moment.

Asked about the reason behind Phillips’ lack of form, the Leeds boss said in a press conference: “No, I don’t think he’s at the lowest of his level.

“Of course every game has its characteristics, its themes.

“There are times when the characteristics of the game and in the mind of the game, in this case, my mind, to imagine a different option for the same function.

“But I don’t see Kalvin with any substantial difference.”

Phillips is expected to be in the team when Leeds take on Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Tuesday night, in what is now a crunch clash for the strugglers.