Alan Shearer has warned Newcastle United that failure to win their next two Premier League games could push them into a scenario where top players would be reluctant to sign for them in the winter transfer window.

A 2-0 loss away at Arsenal at the weekend means that the Magpies remain the only club in the top flight without a single win this season.

Newcastle are bottom of the league with only six points to their name and are now gearing up to face fellow relegation candidates Norwich City and Burnley on Tuesday and Saturday, respectively.

Magpies legend Shearer has insisted that the next two league games are must wins for Newcastle when it comes to their top flight survival this season, especially since the Tyneside giants will also have home advantage.

“There are no ifs or buts about it – Newcastle’s season is really all about their next two games, Norwich on Tuesday and then Burnley on Saturday”, Shearer wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“They are both at St James’ Park, and they are both must-win matches for Eddie Howe’s side.”

Shearer warned Newcastle that should they fail to register their first two wins of the season this week, they could face a scenario in January where top players are hesitant to sign for a club that by then might look like they would be relegated to the Championship.

“Otherwise, Newcastle are facing a scenario where they are well adrift come the start of January, which could affect the calibre of players who arrive when the transfer window opens.

“Not many top players will want to commit to a team who, by then, might look a lot like they are going to be relegated.

“I know there is the loan market as well, but I think it is really key that, come January, there is some hope of staying up in order to attract the players Newcastle will need to try to keep the club in the Premier League.”

Even if Newcastle win their next two games and add six more points to their tally, they are likely to remain in the drop zone as 17th placed Leeds United have a superior goal difference.