Mark Jackson has expressed his delight at seeing first team duo Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling get game time with Leeds United Under-23s after a spell on the sidelines and stressed their attitude was spot on.

Both Bamford and Ayling have had extended spells on the sidelines owing to injuries and finally made their return to the pitch on Monday.

The first team duo clocked up minutes with Jackson’s Leeds Under-23s in a 3-2 Premier League 2 loss against Manchester City.

Despite the disappointing result away at the Manchester City Academy Stadium, Jackson expressed his delight at seeing Ayling and Bamford get some game time after returning from injury.

Jackson stressed that the Leeds senior stars’ attitude was spot on during the lead up to the clash and throughout their time on the pitch.

Asked whether it is good to see Bamford and Ayling back on the pitch, Jackson told LUTV: “Yes, really pleased to see Pat and Luke get minutes back on the pitch.

“As always, thought their attitude was spot on, in the lead up to the game and during the game as well.

“And the good thing is both have come through okay from the game so that is the main thing.”

The return of Bamford and Ayling from injury is a big boost to a Leeds side struggling for results at the moment and it remains to be seen when boss Marcelo Bielsa will include them in his first team.