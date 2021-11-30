Fixture: Newcastle United vs Norwich City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Newcastle United have announced their team and substitutes to welcome fellow strugglers Norwich City to St James’ Park this evening in a crunch Premier League fixture.

Eddie Howe took charge of the Magpies at the weekend and saw his side go down to a 2-0 defeat away at Arsenal which keeps them bottom of the league table.

The Magpies have yet to win a league game this season and find themselves three points behind this evening’s opponents Norwich.

Howe continues to have to do without Paul Dummett.

Martin Dubravka keeps his spot between the sticks following a good performance at the Emirates Stadium, while Howe picks Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis at the back.

Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock play, while Ryan Fraser is also selected. Up top, Joelinton, Callum Wilson, captain tonight, and Allan Saint-Maximin lead the attack.

If Howe wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Dwight Gayle and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United Team vs Norwich City

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson (c)

Substitutes: Darlow, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff