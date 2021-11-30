Michael Ball has warned Everton boss Rafael Benitez that the Toffees faithful could turn if he continues to struggle to get the best out of his players.

The Everton fanbase was initially split when former Liverpool boss Benitez was announced as the successor to Carlo Ancelotti in the summer, but a strong start to the Premier League campaign saw the Spaniard gradually earning more backing from the supporters.

However, a terrible run of seven games in the league extending back to late September has seen the Toffees faithful asking serious questions about the commitment of the players, club hierarchy and the manager in recent weeks.

Former Everton defender Ball is of the view that the commitment and working mentality shown by the players have been below par and stressed Benitez is not getting the best out of his charges.

Ball warned that the Everton fans could turn if the Toffees fail to turn their fortunes around and continue their miserable form on the pitch.

“The fans could turn toxic”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Nobody wants that but if it carries on the way it’s going then that’s the fear.

“As Rafa himself said: ‘It’s my job to get the best out of this group of players.’

“You’ve got to find solutions to win football games.

“We know there are excuses and he’s had bad luck with injuries, but he’s not getting the best out of this group of players.

“Results are what matter.

“Work and commitment are just a standard level. We want more.”

The Toffees are gearing up to host Liverpool on Wednesday in the Merseyside derby and will be desperate for a win to get their season back on track.