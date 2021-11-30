 

Leeds have had trouble scoring goals in the Premier League this term, something which has contributed to their struggles, and have managed just 12 goals in 13 outings.

 

Marcelo Bielsa is looking for his side to beat Crystal Palace under the Elland Road lights tonight and has dropped Rodrigo and put Roberts up front.

 

 

Roberts has split opinion amongst the Leeds fan base with a section feeling he is not Premier League standard and should be shipped out of the club, while others think he deserves an opportunity.

 

And Bielsa starting the Wales international has sparked fierce debate on social media.

 

 

Ben believes Roberts is garbage and insists that the striker picked tonight by Leeds should be Joe Gelhardt.

 

Scott reacted to the news of Roberts playing by predicting a 3-0 win for Crystal Palace, while Beautiful Business is dismayed to see Roberts playing ahead of Gelhardt.

 

However, Ben Pearson feels the line-up picked by Bielsa is balanced and offers Roberts a chance to build on his performance at the weekend.

 

 

EastStandUpper also sees good balance in the Leeds team and Connor thinks Roberts goes into the game with a huge point to prove.

 

Adrian is hoping Roberts can find the back of the net, while David thinks Bielsa’s team selection shows he is not quite sure what to do at present.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 