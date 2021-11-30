A host of Leeds United fans have taken to social media to comment on Tyler Roberts being picked to lead the line against Crystal Palace this evening.

Leeds have had trouble scoring goals in the Premier League this term, something which has contributed to their struggles, and have managed just 12 goals in 13 outings.

Marcelo Bielsa is looking for his side to beat Crystal Palace under the Elland Road lights tonight and has dropped Rodrigo and put Roberts up front.

Roberts has split opinion amongst the Leeds fan base with a section feeling he is not Premier League standard and should be shipped out of the club, while others think he deserves an opportunity.

And Bielsa starting the Wales international has sparked fierce debate on social media.

Ben believes Roberts is garbage and insists that the striker picked tonight by Leeds should be Joe Gelhardt.

Scott reacted to the news of Roberts playing by predicting a 3-0 win for Crystal Palace, while Beautiful Business is dismayed to see Roberts playing ahead of Gelhardt.

However, Ben Pearson feels the line-up picked by Bielsa is balanced and offers Roberts a chance to build on his performance at the weekend.

EastStandUpper also sees good balance in the Leeds team and Connor thinks Roberts goes into the game with a huge point to prove.

Adrian is hoping Roberts can find the back of the net, while David thinks Bielsa’s team selection shows he is not quite sure what to do at present.

The usual tweet. Roberts. FFS.

Im not having this ‘he played well for 20 mins at the weekend.’

He’s garbage and has been all season. Should be Gelhardt up top. #lufc — Ben Rothery (@BenRothery) November 30, 2021

Roberts starts 🥴 3-0 Palace (not blaming Roberts for this result) 🤣🤣 #Lufc — Scott Driscoll (@scottdriscoll2) November 30, 2021

Happy with that line-up. About as balanced as we could possibly be atm, and a good chance for Roberts to build on his performance on Saturday. Come on boys. #LUFC #LEECRY — Ben Pearson (@LUFCpearson27) November 30, 2021

Aghhhhhh Roberts…Joffy slides down the pecking order again ffs #lufc…every cloud at least Firpoo ain’t starting — Beautiful Business DH (@beautifulbizz) November 30, 2021

Would have gone with Gelhardt at 9 but this has a much better balance about it than Saturday… although, I hope this is how they line up. Don’t want any more Llorente at RB stuff. #lufc https://t.co/VASAh65bs2 — EastStandUpper (@EastStandUpper) November 30, 2021

To be fair to Tyler he was good off the bench on Saturday, I’d love if he was able to carry that into tonight and get himself a goal.. #lufc https://t.co/ndI2XNpg9E — Adrian Sheehan (@asheehan180) November 30, 2021

Roberts needs to have a hell of a game today! Has a massive point to prove starting ahead of Rodrigo and Gelhardt… #lufc https://t.co/NwZlZVDopR — Connor Pratchett (@connorpratchett) November 30, 2021

Dropping Rodrigo is great but does make you wonder where Bielsa is at with his best XI. This side feels a bit like a hit and hope. #lufc https://t.co/pRwjNYraVw — David Kevin Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DaveKWilliams) November 30, 2021