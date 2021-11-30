Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has emerged as an alternative for Barcelona if they fail to sign Manchester City’s Ferran Torres in the January transfer window.

Barcelona want to bring in an attacker in the winter transfer window and coach Xavi Hernandez has identified Torres as his top target.

The Spaniard is believed to be keen on the move to Barcelona but at the moment Manchester City are not considering selling him.

The Premier League giants reportedly want €70m to €80m before agreeing to let Torres go and for the moment, Barcelona do not have the funds to pay those kinds of sums.

The Manchester City forward is their top target but Barcelona are looking at alternatives and according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Martial is on the Catalan giants’ radar.

The Frenchman has been a bit-part player at Manchester United this season and is behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho in the pecking order of forwards.

Barcelona are considering making a move for Martial if they fail to convince Manchester City to sell Torres.

The Manchester United forward is likely to be open to a move but it is unclear where he features in the plans of interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The German may be likely to want to have a look at Martial before taking a call on his future at Manchester United.