Newcastle United linked Boubacar Kamara has insisted that he has left his representative to sort out his future and he is only focusing on his football at the moment.

The 22-year-old midfielder will be out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move away from Marseille next summer.

The French club have offered him a new deal but no agreement is in place and several clubs are interested in getting their hands on him on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign.

Newcastle have their eyes on him and he has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Barcelona next summer.

Kamara stressed that his agent is looking at any potential offers he has received and he is just concerned about what happens on the pitch.

The midfielder insisted that he is just focused on his football and his agent is the person who is taking care of his contract and his future.

The Frenchman said in a press conference: “It’s my agent who manages these things, whether I have received offers or not.

“What are the offers is confidential, it is not for me to express myself.

“I have only one thing to do, to focus on football and to be the most effective to achieve my objectives.

“What I want is to continue to work, to develop, to win trophies and to work in good conditions.

“Everything related to the contract is my representatives’ [to deal with].

“When I make my decision, I will be the first one to come [and say so].”

Kamara is a product of the Marseille academy and he has made 137 appearances for the club since breaking into the first team.