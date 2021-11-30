Former Premier League star Jamie O’Hara has insisted that relegation would not be the worst-case scenario for Newcastle United as he believes the club could start afresh with a different mentality.

13 games into the Premier League season, Newcastle are still without a win and are sitting at the foot of the league table at the moment.

Eddie Howe’s arrival has slightly improved performances but Newcastle are still struggling to get games over the line and have lost seven of their 13 league games.

While they are theoretically the richest club in the world under the new owners, Newcastle are seriously battling to avoid slipping into the Championship next season but O’Hara feels that it would not be the worst scenario if the Magpies get relegated.

He stressed that Newcastle have been stuck in a rut of just about surviving for years and relegation could give them a fresh start under Howe.

The former defender feels it could bring in a more positive mindset amongst a fresh group of players, unlike the poor mentality the current squad are struggling with at the moment.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “If I look at Newcastle, they have been clinging on and clinging on and they have got this poor mentality where they hardly ever win any game.

“If they actually do go down, I don’t think it’s the worst thing for them.

“They can change the mindset of the group, Eddie Howe can get in players he wants to push the club forward and then come back into the Premier League a season later.

“They will get promoted and they will come back up with a different mindset and a different mentality.

“This group of players at Newcastle are so used to getting beat, they have almost got that losing mentality where no matter how well they play they can’t get a result.”

Newcastle will be desperate to notch up their first win of the season when they host their fellow relegation strugglers Norwich at St. James’ Park tonight.