Fixture: Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace outfit in the Premier League this evening.

The Whites head into the fixture under the lights at Elland Road looking to claim a win to start to move away from the relegation zone and into the comfort of mid-table.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side played out a 0-0 draw at Brighton in their last game as they continued to struggle to score goals, having managed just 12 in 13 league games so far this season.

Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford had a run out with the Under-23s earlier this week as they attempt to work towards match fitness.

Bielsa has Illan Meslier between the sticks this evening, while at the back he opts for Stuart Dallas and Pascal Struijk as full-backs, with Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente in the centre.

In midfield, Leeds deploy Kalvin Phillips and Adam Forshaw, while Raphinha, Mateusz Klich and Daniel James support lone striker Tyler Roberts.

If Bielsa needs to shake things up he can turn towards his bench, where options include Rodrigo and Jamie Shackleton.

Leeds United Team vs Crystal Palace

Meslier, Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, Raphinha, James, Klich, Roberts

Substitutes: Klaesson, Firpo, Cresswell, Jenkins, Harrison, Shackleton, Summerville, Rodrigo, Gelhardt