Stoke City have been tipped to complete the signing of 33-year-old goalkeeper Frank Fielding on a free transfer, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Potters are seventh in the Championship table and are hoping to push towards the promotion spots as the campaign enters its busy winter period.

Stoke are looking at the January market to bring in a few fresh faces in order to boost their chances of getting promoted back to the Premier League.

But the club are also looking to strengthen even before the winter window opens in a little over a month’s time.

They are claimed to be closing in on completing a deal to sign 33-year-old goalkeeper Fielding on a free transfer.

The veteran goalkeeper has been without a club since he left Millwall in the summer and he has been training with Stoke.

Fielding has impressed the coaching staff enough for the club to offer him a contract with Stoke.

The Potter are tipped to be finalising the agreement and are set to sign Fielding for their first-team squad in the coming days.

Stoke will hope that Fielding will provide the necessary experience to the squad as they chase promotion this season.