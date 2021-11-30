Simon Jordan has insisted that Newcastle United are not a lost cause this season and believes that they can survive in the Premier League because they have goals in their team.

Newcastle are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after failing to even win one of their opening 13 league games and have just six points beside their name at the moment.

They are now one of the favourites to be relegated despite their potential spending power in the January transfer window and the arrival of new manager Eddie Howe.

However, Jordan stressed that Newcastle have the goals in their squad to get them out of trouble this season and survive in the Premier League.

He insisted that Howe has the players to get Newcastle out of the relegation mire and they will need just a bit of luck to go their way in the coming weeks.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “There is a distinct possibility that Newcastle may find their way through this because they have goals in that side.

“If they can keep Callum Wilson fit, if they can keen Allan Saint-Maximin going at full tilt and if they can get a tune out of Joe Willock, these things are there in the building.

“It comes down to Eddie Howe and his coaching staff and an element of luck and if they can supplement with some decent signings that address the issue that Newcastle have, which is the inability to defend.

“If you look at it Newcastle have got six points, they have drawn six games and so 50 per cent of the games they have been involved in, they have been in the game.

“They really should have beaten Brighton so I don’t think it’s a lost cause at Newcastle.”

Newcastle will look to get their season going when they will host their fellow relegation zone dwellers Norwich at St. James’ Park tonight.