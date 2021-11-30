Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has revealed his delight at the early impact Giovanni van Bronckhorst has made since taking charge of the Ibrox club.

Van Bronckhorst was in the stands when Rangers lost the Scottish League Cup semi-final to Hibernian, which further extended their wait for a domestic trophy.

But the Dutchman’s impact was there to be seen when Rangers won against Sparta Prague on Thursday night to book their place in the last 16 of the Europa League this season.

Rangers were again solid when they picked up an away win at a difficult place such as the Tony Macaroni against Livingston on Sunday.

Ferguson is pleased with the impact the new manager has made on Rangers and is happy with the results they have produced.

The Rangers legend pointed out that it is clear that the Dutchman has made a few tweaks in training and the squad are again looking a more confident outfit.

The former Gers skipper said on the Go Radio Football Show: “He has certainly made a big impact in terms of results.

“Obviously from the semi-final, the performance we saw on Thursday night against Sparta and thought they were really good.

“Then they went to a tricky place, we all know how Livingston are like with that artificial surface.

“He has obviously done a bit of work on the training ground with them and you can see the difference in Rangers.

“It seems their confidence is back high and it was a great three points yesterday [Sunday].”

Rangers will take an away trip to Easter Road when they take on Hibernian on Wednesday night.