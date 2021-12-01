Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby this evening at Goodison Park.

The Reds thrashed Southampton 4-0 at Anfield at the weekend, their second consecutive 4-0 win in the Premier League, with Arsenal also trounced on home turf.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were held to a draw at Goodison Park by Everton last term, while the Toffees then went to Anfield and won.

For this evening’s game, Klopp has Alisson between the sticks, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson slot in at full-back. In central defence, Virgil van Dijk partners Joel Matip.

In midfield, Klopp looks towards Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson in midfield, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota lead the attack.

Klopp has options to shake things up during the 90 minutes if he wants to and can look to his bench, where his players include James Milner and Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool Team vs Everton

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Williams, Morton