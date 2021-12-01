Fixture: Hibernian vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Hibernian in a Scottish Premiership clash at Easter Road this evening.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men boast a four-point lead at the top of the league table and won 3-1 away at Livingston at the weekend.

However, Rangers were turned over by Hibernian in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup just before Van Bronckhorst arrived and the hosts will be aiming to spring another surprise tonight.

Rangers have a good record at Hibs though and last lost in 2016.

Allan McGregor is in goal for Rangers, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs. Central defence sees Connor Goldson partner Calvin Bassey.

In midfield, Van Bronckhorst picks Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Joe Aribo, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

Van Bronckhorst has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up, including Kemar Roofe and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Hibernian

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Aribo, Hagi, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Patterson, Lundstram, Arfield, Wright, Sakala, Roofe