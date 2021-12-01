Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed he is impressed with the way Adam Forshaw has stepped up on the pitch since coming back from injury, but admitted he never expected him to be performing at the level he is currently showing.

Having returned to the first team fold from a serious hip injury that kept him out of action for more than two years, Forshaw started his first Premier League game for Leeds in early November.

The midfielder has since started the Whites’ next three top flight games, including playing the full 90 minutes in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday at Elland Road.

Leeds boss Bielsa is impressed with the way Forshaw is performing on the pitch after a nightmare spell on the sidelines and stressed a lot of credit goes out to everyone at the club that helped him regain his fitness.

However, Bielsa conceded that he never expected the 30-year-old to be operating at the level he is currently doing for Leeds.

Asked how much of a difference he thinks Forshaw has made on the pitch since coming back from injury, Bielsa told a press conference: “Very, very impressed with him.

“To be fair and sincere, I didn’t expect him to come back to who he was before.

“And to have achieved it in a succession of games he deserves to be valued by those who helped him get healthy and for himself, his affections, I myself don’t include myself in that contribution.

“Because I never expected him to come back in this way.”

Having added three more points to their tally on Tuesday, Leeds will be determined to get another win come Sunday against Brentford as they look to claw their way back up the Premier League table.