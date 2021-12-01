Dusan Vlahovic is not interested in listening to a proposal from Arsenal in the January transfer window, while the striker, who has been linked with Newcastle United, may not move at all until the summer.

Vlahovic saw his stock rise across Europe after a breakthrough season for Fiorentina last term and he has hit the ground running in the current Serie A campaign with 12 goals in 15 outings.

The striker’s current deal at La Viola expires in the summer of 2023 and so far the club’s efforts to renew his stint on a long-term basis have failed with the striker having rejected a lucrative contract offer.

Vlahovic is on the radar of several clubs across Europe and as many as four Premier League clubs are credited with interest in him, including Newcastle and Arsenal.

The Gunners are ready to beat off competition for Vlahovic’s signature and are ready to offer more than €85m for his services in January.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serbian does not want to listen to Arsenal’s proposal for January.

The striker could be against the idea of leaving the Artemio Franchi Stadium in the upcoming window altogether and may remain at the club until next summer to then choose his next destination.

It remains to be seen whether Vlahovic will leave Fiorentina in the upcoming window, with the striker currently not short of potential suitors.