Fixture: Watford vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Chelsea have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has his side sitting top of the Premier League table with a one-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Manchester United in their last outing and have now drawn two of their last three league games, dropping vital points.

Tuchel is without midfielder N’Golo Kante, who has a knee injury.

Edouard Mendy slots into goal, while Tuchel picks a back three of Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are wing-backs.

Further up the pitch, Chelsea deploy Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Saul, while Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic provide the attacking threat.

If Tuchel needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Chelsea Team vs Watford

Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Substitutes: Kepa, Sarr, Silva, Barkley, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner