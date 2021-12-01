 

Rafael Benitez went into the game under real pressure following a run which had seen Everton pick up just two points from the last 21 available.

 

And Everton got off to a bad start when Jordan Henderson gave Liverpool the lead in the ninth minute and then Mohamed Salah doubled their advantage ten minutes later.

 

 

Everton pulled a goal back before half time through Demarai Gray, but Liverpool scored twice in the second half when Salah grabbed his second and Diogo Jota grabbed the Reds’ fourth.

 

It ended 4-1 and some Everton fans at Goodison Park turned their fire on the directors’ box, calling for change.

 

 

For PCS, Everton should not sack Benitez now and should give him another one to two games as he questioned how much it could cost to sack him.

 

Triumphatism would also not pull the trigger on Benitez as he feels the manager is paying the price for mistakes made by the club before he arrived.

 

Michael is not sure whether sacking Benitez now would be more embarrassing than sacking him in six months’ time, but Darren thinks the appointment was never going to work and Mark wants the Spaniard out.

 

 

Richard admits he felt Benitez would keep Everton clear of relegation, but he is not sure anymore, while Carl thinks the way the club has been run has made the Spaniard’s job an impossible task.

 

Everton are next due to play host to Arsenal at Goodison Park.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 