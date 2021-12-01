A host of Everton supporters have taken to social media in the wake of the club’s 4-1 defeat at home against rivals Liverpool, with the club’s board coming in for criticism.

Rafael Benitez went into the game under real pressure following a run which had seen Everton pick up just two points from the last 21 available.

And Everton got off to a bad start when Jordan Henderson gave Liverpool the lead in the ninth minute and then Mohamed Salah doubled their advantage ten minutes later.

Everton pulled a goal back before half time through Demarai Gray, but Liverpool scored twice in the second half when Salah grabbed his second and Diogo Jota grabbed the Reds’ fourth.

It ended 4-1 and some Everton fans at Goodison Park turned their fire on the directors’ box, calling for change.

For PCS, Everton should not sack Benitez now and should give him another one to two games as he questioned how much it could cost to sack him.

Triumphatism would also not pull the trigger on Benitez as he feels the manager is paying the price for mistakes made by the club before he arrived.

Michael is not sure whether sacking Benitez now would be more embarrassing than sacking him in six months’ time, but Darren thinks the appointment was never going to work and Mark wants the Spaniard out.

Richard admits he felt Benitez would keep Everton clear of relegation, but he is not sure anymore, while Carl thinks the way the club has been run has made the Spaniard’s job an impossible task.

Everton are next due to play host to Arsenal at Goodison Park.

I’d give him 1 or 2 more we tried tonight apart from the first 10 mins we always looked in the game, the alarming thing about us is set pieces and how much is it gonna cost to sack him. #EFC — PCS1878 (@smigger1878) December 1, 2021

I actually thought we played better tonight than in the last 4 games.

Still don’t blame Benitez.

Wasted so much money on crap players and managers.

We can’t now spend our way out of this due to FFP.

Relegation fight now.#everton #efc — Triumphatism (@Triumphatism) December 1, 2021

Don’t know what’s more embarrassing. Leaving him in charge after that, or sacking him after 6 months? Above everything though, sack the board. Failed us for 26+ years too long. Worrying times. #EFC — Michael (@MichaelEFC1990) December 1, 2021

We all knew this was going to happen when we hired #Benitez absolute joke making him our manager. Was never going to work in my opinion. #EFC — darren davies (@DaviesDarren) December 1, 2021

A Championship team playing Championship football. Sack the board. Then sack the Kopite. #efc — Mark English (@rulitos14) December 1, 2021

The culmination of 5 years of mis-management at @Everton from top to bottom. 100s of millions wasted with no strategy or plan! Benitez will take the blame but Moshiri and Brands are the culprits! #EFC — Kevin McGrath (@kev83mav) December 1, 2021

As expected #EFC and tbh I don’t care.I think the defeatism running through the club & why we hired a past it manager means he will be here a whilst yet. I was confident we wouldn’t go down cos I thought RB would at least keep us out of a relegation scrap. I’m not so sure now. — Richard Murphy 💙 (@MurphyRichie) December 1, 2021

Bill Kenwright has done a huge amount for #EFC. But there is rightly questions of the board and should be more questions of Moshiri. #EFC have become a mess https://t.co/NeXbqXxYQK — Daniel Button (@D_Button) December 1, 2021