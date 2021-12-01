Fixture: West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

West Ham United have confirmed their team to play host to Graham Potter’s Brighton side this evening in a Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

David Moyes has fans dreaming of a top four finish after leading West Ham to another impressive start to the season and the Hammers sit in fourth, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference.

Visitors Brighton are struggling to score goals and have managed just 12 in 13 league matches, however the last five encounters between the two teams have all ended as score draws, while West Ham have not beaten the Seagulls since 2012.

Moyes remains without defender Angelo Ogbonna, who will miss the rest of the season.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham, while in defence Moyes selects Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson and Ben Johnson as a back four.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek will look to control midfield for the hosts, while Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals support Michail Antonio.

Moyes has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up, including Manuel Lanzini and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Masukau, Diop, Kral, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Perkins