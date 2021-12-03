Barcelona fear Newcastle United target Ousmane Dembele might join French giants Paris Saint-Germain next summer to replace Kylian Mbappe, who could leave for Real Madrid.

Having conducted their transfer business with a tight budget for several years under former owner Mike Ashley, the takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium in October has seen Newcastle being financially rejuvenated.

The new Magpies owners are expected to invest in player recruitment in upcoming windows and Barcelona winger Dembele is among their top targets.

Dembele’s current deal at Camp Nou is set to expire next summer and Newcastle have held talks with his entourage, proposing a lucrative contract which also involves a sizeable signing-on fee, but Barcelona are desperate to keep him and have offered him a new contract.

The Catalans have set Dembele a deadline to decide whether he wants to accept their offer but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish giants fear he might return to his homeland on a free transfer next summer.

Ligue 1 giants PSG could witness superstar Mbappe leaving for his dream club Real Madrid after this season and Barcelona fear Dembele might opt to replace his countryman at the Parc des Princes.

With less than a year left of his current deal at Barcelona, Dembele is allowed to enter pre-contract negotiations with potential suitors in January and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will pounce for him.

The winger’s agent is also suggested to be pushing for a change of club next summer and it remains to be seen where he will end up playing next season.