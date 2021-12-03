Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has commented on former Brazil goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel joining the club’s coaching staff and admits the appointment was discussed with Alisson.

The former shot-stopper will join Liverpool’s other goalkeeping coaches to work with the custodians at the club, while he will also combine the role with his duties with the Brazil national team.

Klopp admits that he spoke to Alisson about the idea of bringing in Taffarel and the Brazil goalkeeper was delighted with the plan.

The Liverpool boss stressed however that Taffarel arriving does not change the fact that John Achterberg is the lead goalkeeping coach in the department; he also revealed Achterberg has penned a new contract.

Klopp told a press conference: “He was a world-class player. We spoke to Ali and he was quite pleased.

“He loved the idea as well.

“He’s a brilliant guy.

“John Achterberg has renewed his contract by the way until 2024. He’s the head of the goalie department.”

Taffarel won over 100 caps at international level for Brazil and played club football in Europe, having notable spells at Italian side Parma and Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The 55-year-old will be looking to further help develop Liverpool’s goalkeepers and help them reach a high level.