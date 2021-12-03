Martin Keown has warned Arsenal that they could see Kieran Tierney not remaining at the club if boss Mikel Arteta continues to not give him any game time.

Tierney was Arteta’s first choice at left-back in Arsenal’s opening eight Premier League games of the season but he had to sit on the sidelines for a short spell owing to issues with his ankle.

Despite returning from injury, the 24-year-old has remained on the bench for the Gunners in their last four league outings with Arteta preferring to name new boy Nuno Tavares in his starting eleven.

Former Arsenal star Keown has revealed he can smell trouble brewing at the Emirates Stadium under Arteta as Tierney is not getting any game time in the league, even in games he might have felt he needed.

“I think there is a problem brewing with Tierney because he is a really quality player”, Keown said on talkSPORT while discussing Tierney’s situation at Arsenal.

“He has got that work ethic.

“He is a leader; he is the type of defender the Arsenal fans have wanted for many years and now he is not in the team.”

“So, there is a difficulty.

“He is not getting near to coming on in any of the games which he might have felt he needed.”

Keown warned Arsenal that Tierney does not strike him as a player that will stick around at a club for long if he is not getting regular minutes.

“At the moment he is not in the team.

“He has not come there [to sit on the sidelines] and he strikes me as the sort of lad that will not hang around for long if he does not get a game of football.”

Arsenal are set to travel to Merseyside on Monday to take on a struggling Everton side and it remains to be seen who Arteta will choose at left-back with both Tierney and Tavares among his options.