Barrow manager Mark Cooper feels that the FA Cup tie against Ipswich Town will be his side’s chance to express themselves and put some pressure on their opponents as no one expects them to get anything at Portman Road.

After beating Banbury United 4-0 in the first round, the League Two side are up for a stern test against Paul Cook’s Ipswich side.

Heading south, Cooper is not putting any additional pressure on his team and feels that their being the underdogs can work in their favour against a tough Ipswich outfit.

The manager is also of the opinion that the Portman Road trip will give them the chance to express themselves and cause problems for the home side.

“This is a good game for us”, Cooper said in an interview with his club’s official channel.

“Nobody really expects us to get anything at Portman Road against a good Ipswich team so we can go and express ourselves and the pressure will be on them, they know that.

“We’ll be in for a tough afternoon but if we go and play like we did last Saturday and we put the ball in the net then we can cause them problems.

“Unlike in the last round, there is no pressure on us so if we can be free, we can be dangerous because we can just go and play our stuff.”

“I know Ipswich will have done their homework because I saw Paul Cook at Sutton last Saturday and I have been to watch them too so both teams are respectful, as you have to be.

Having a bit of more luck than Ipswich could work wonders for the League Two side, Cooper feels.

“We have to play really well on the day, we have to get a bit of luck and they have to not be quite at it and that’s why you get the odd upset in the FA Cup because those things can all happen.”

Ipswich beat Oldham 2-1 in the last round to set up the tie against Barrow and Cook has admitted he will field his strongest side.