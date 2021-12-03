Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed that the club are yet to decide how they want to approach the upcoming January transfer window, but stressed his current focus on getting to know his batch of players.

The 46-year-old took charge of Rangers last month, replacing Steven Gerrard at the helm and has been working hard with his new backroom staff to mould his new squad to his style.

Van Bronckhorst will have an opportunity to bolster his squad in the upcoming winter transfer window as he looks to lead the club to a second consecutive Scottish Premiership title, with arch rivals Celtic providing strong competition.

However, the Dutchman has revealed he and the club’s hierarchy are yet to decide how to approach the upcoming window but stressed it will a topic of discussion in the coming weeks.

“The transfer window will open and we will discuss what has to be done, nothing has been decided yet”, Van Bronckhorst told a press conference.

Van Bronckhorst added that his primary focus is on getting to know his new squad better and keeping getting results on the pitch. .

“For me, the most important thing is to get to know the squad and win games.

“I already know them all a lot better and in the coming days and weeks, I can speak with the players a lot more on future plans.”

The Gers brought in no less than four players in the summer transfer window when Gerrard was in charge and it remains to be seen how the club’s board will back Van Bronckhorst as he looks to reshape the squad to his style of play.