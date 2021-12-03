Rafael Benitez has insisted that the Everton hierarchy are ready to fully back him in the upcoming January transfer window and stressed he is sure their current poor run of results will not affect player recruitment.

The Toffees were hamstring by FFP regulations in the summer transfer window and new boss Benitez was only able to spend £1.7m on player recruitment with most of his signings coming from the free agent market.

A lack of quality additions from the transfer talent pool and injuries to key players have all played a part in Everton’s current eight-game winless run in the Premier League, which has resulted in a huge backlash from the fans.

However, Benitez has insisted that the club’s hierarchy are determined to back him in the winter transfer window and bolster the squad as they aim for a better second half to the season.

“The owner and the board, they want to spend money, they want to improve the team”, Benitez told a press conference.

“In this case, they want to help the team and the manager. So, everybody wants to do that.

“Now I think it is really important to stock together, try to do well on the pitch and then go to January and try to improve things we can because it is the main thing for everyone.”

Benitez also expressed his strong belief that Everton’s current poor run of results will not affect their player recruitment come January as they have a clear market of players that they want to do business with.

“I do not thing it [our poor form] will affect us at the moment [when it comes to attracting players in January].

“I think our market is clear, there are players you can get and players that you cannot, that’s the reality because of the [top sides they play in the] Champions League or playing in Europe, maybe they will not come now but at the same time, we need to know these players want to come.

“In terms of our players, if they can go or not?

“They cannot go if we don’t want.

“We are happy with the situation in term of contracts of our players do not want to lose our players if it’s not necessary.”

The departure of high-earner James Rodriguez has cleared up some space on Everton’s books and it remains to be seen how that translates to player recruitment in January.