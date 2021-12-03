Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli feels that the Black Cats have not been able to see the best of him yet and insists he is working hard to show what he can do.

The Kosovo international joined the Black Cats in the summer of 2020, but was not able to add to his first and only competitive appearance against Aston Villa’s Under-21 team after picking up an injury.

Almost 15 months later though, Xhemajli is back on the pitch having played his first match in the last one-and-a-half years against Oldham Athletic in the EFL Trophy.

Despite the 1-0 loss in the match, the 23-year-old is reluctant to look back and insists that Sunderland are yet to see the best of him given that he is yet to feature in the league for the side.

“Sunderland hasn’t seen anything like my best yet”, Xhemajli told the Sunderland Echo.

“I still haven’t had a league game, so I haven’t been able to show how I play.

“I’m working very hard to get to the point where I can play league games and show what I can bring to the team.

“Even now I’m back playing, with that kind of injury I had, it’s going to take time for me to get back to my best.

“I have so much passion, but patience as well. I know how hard it’s going to be because we have got a lot of good players.

“But we have injuries as well, so I’m working hard in training to show what I can do for the team.”

Xhemajli will now be looking to kick on and win a regular spot under Lee Johnson as Sunderland aim to fight for promotion.