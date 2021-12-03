Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has revealed that he wants his side to draw Newcastle United in the next round of the FA Cup.

The Millers booked their spot in the third round draw by edging out Stockport County 1-0 on home turf on Friday evening.

Rotherham scored the only goal of the game through Wallsend-born Michael Smith shortly before the end of the first half, as Ollie Rathbone provided the assist.

The League One outfit can now dream about who they will be paired with in the third round, when Premier League clubs enter the fray.

And Warne has revealed that he would like Rotherham to be handed a home tie against newly rich Newcastle, due to how many Geordies he has in his ranks.

“Newcastle at home in the next round please”, Warne was quoted as saying by the Rotherham Advertiser.

“I want it for the Geordie lads in our dressing room.”

Newcastle are engaged in a battle to stay in the Premier League this season and are yet to record a win in the top flight so far this term.

It remains to be seen how much importance boss Eddie Howe places on the FA Cup and he could hand fringe players an opportunity in the third round.