Fixture: Rangers vs Dundee

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have announced their team and substitutes for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Dundee at Ibrox this afternoon.

New Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst saw his side edge out Hibernian 1-0 in midweek action and will be keen to continue to build momentum.

Van Bronckhorst has won all three of his games in charge of Rangers so far, but visitors Dundee have won their last two games, scoring four goals and conceding none.

Rangers won the last meeting between the two teams 1-0, in September.

Allan McGregor slots into goal for Rangers this afternoon, while at the back James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs, with Connor Goldson and Calvin Bassey in the centre.

Further up the pitch Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield and Joe Aribo slot into midfield, with Ianis Hagi, Fashion Sakala and Alfredo Morelos providing the attacking threat.

Van Bronckhorst has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack.

Rangers Team vs Dundee

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Kamara, Arfield, Aribo, Hagi, Sakala, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Patterson, Lundstram, Jack, Bacuna, Wright, Roofe