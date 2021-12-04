Fixture: West Ham United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Chelsea have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with David Moyes’ West Ham United outfit in the Premier League at the London Stadium this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel’s men head into the London derby sitting top of the Premier League table, but they only have a one-point advantage over Manchester City and a two point lead over Liverpool.

Chelsea are without defender Trevoh Chalobah, as he hurt his hamstring in the Blues’ win over Watford.

Also out are Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

Tuchel picks Edouard Mendy in goal, while for his back three he selects Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger, while wing-backs are Reece James and Marcos Alonso.

In midfield, Chelsea look towards Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho, while Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are the attacking threat.

Tuchel has options on the bench to change things up if needed, including Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Chelsea Team vs West Ham United

Mendy, Silva, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner