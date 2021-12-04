Former top flight striker Jermaine Beckford believes Liverpool are just too good at the moment after the Reds sealed a late win away at Wolves on Saturday.

Wolves looked set to take a point against a Liverpool side in good form, but Reds substitute Divock Origi made sure all three points would head back to Merseyside courtesy of a 1-0 win.

Liverpool have now scored a whopping 44 goals in just 15 Premier League games this season, an average of 2.93 goals per game.

Former Everton and Leeds United hitman Beckford thinks Liverpool are just too good at the moment and he said on the BBC’s Final Score programme: “It was a brilliant finish from Divock Origi.

“The first touch from Mo Salah took him to the byline, back across the box and it’s a finish that we’ve become accustomed to seeing from Origi.

“Liverpool have been scintillating. They’re too good.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit second in the Premier League, having taken full advantage of Chelsea losing at West Ham United.

Liverpool are only a point behind league leaders Manchester City and their next Premier League game sees club legend Steven Gerrard bring his Aston Villa outfit to Anfield.