Fixture: Newcastle United vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome Sean Dyche’s Burnley outfit to St James’ Park for a crunch Premier League clash this afternoon.

The Magpies played out a 1-1 draw at home against Norwich City in midweek which kept them without a win in the Premier League so far this season and increases the importance of today’s game.

Visitors Burnley sit three points ahead of the rock bottom Magpies, in 18th, and have won just once this term in the league, though they are unbeaten in their last five outings.

Newcastle are without defender Ciaran Clark, who is suspended following his sending off against Norwich.

Boss Eddie Howe picks Martin Dubravka in goal, while in defence he selects Javier Manquillo and Jamal Lewis as full-backs. In the centre, Jamaal Lascelles partners Fabian Schar.

Further up the pitch Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock are given the vote to start, while Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin support Callum Wilson.

Howe has options on his bench to shake things up if needed, including Dwight Gayle and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United Team vs Burnley

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles (c), Schar, Lewis, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Substitutes: Darlow, Ritchie, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff