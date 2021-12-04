Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has urged the Whites to test Brentford goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez when the Bees visit Elland Road on Sunday.

The Whites grabbed a valuable 1-0 win over Crystal Palace earlier this week and have another home game on the agenda on Sunday when Brentford arrive in the Premier League.

Brentford are without number 1 David Raya through injury and have had to place their trust in on-loan goalkeeper Fernandez.

Matteo thinks that could offer Leeds a golden opportunity, with Fernandez inexperienced in the Premier League, and has urged the Whites to test the Spaniard from the off, especially if Patrick Bamford starts.

“I think early on put the pressure on him, straight away”, Matteo said on LUTV.

“I always felt when you’re playing against a ‘keeper who’s maybe not got a lot of experience in that league, just fire balls in, maybe go a bit longer at times, depending on what team we pick.

“If we’ve got a physical presence and Pat plays, and if we can get a few balls into him, he might struggle with that physical side, against a ‘keeper who hasn’t got a lot of experience in the Premier League, he might score and I hope he does because that’s what we need to be doing.”

Brentford have conceded 17 goals in their last nine Premier League games and have not won a top flight game away since the start of October.