Fixture: West Ham United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has selected his team to welcome London rivals Chelsea to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Chelsea arrive as league leaders, but West Ham sit fourth in the table following an impressive start and will be confident of springing a surprise on the visitors.

However, Moyes’ side have not won in their last three league outings, picking up just one point from a possible nine.

West Ham remain without Angelo Ogbonna, who could miss the rest of the season.

Experienced goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for the Hammers, while at the back Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Issa Diop and Ben Johnson play.

West Ham have Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in midfield, while further up the pitch Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Said Benrahma and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Chelsea

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Diop, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Masuaku, Ashby, Kral, Noble, Fornals, Benrahma, Yarmolenko, Vlasic