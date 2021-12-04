 

Cook was backed in the summer transfer window as Ipswich looked to put together a squad to chase promotion to the Championship, but results have been lacklustre.

 

The manager, who has experience of leading teams to promotions on his CV, leaves Portman Road with Ipswich sitting in eleventh spot in the League One standings, seven points away from the playoffs.

 

 

Ipswich will now have to look for a new manager during a busy December period, with the games coming thick and fast and a trip to Charlton Athletic on the agenda for Tuesday evening. 

 

Fans have reacted on social media, with Matt warning Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton he had better have a plan which works for the club, while Benjamin believes Cook simply was not the right man for the job.

 

 

Jamie agrees that a change in the dugout needed to be made, but Darren thinks the fact that Cook rebuilt the squad means that Ipswich have shot themselves in the foot mid-season.

 

Caroline is concerned about sacking managers too easily, though Steve Warner thinks it shows the owners mean business.

 

Ed says the sacking is not the Ipswich way, while Steve dubbed the decision “odd”.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 