Ipswich Town fans have taken to social media to react to the club sacking Paul Cook as manager, with opinion mixed over the axe being swung by the owners.

Cook was backed in the summer transfer window as Ipswich looked to put together a squad to chase promotion to the Championship, but results have been lacklustre.

The manager, who has experience of leading teams to promotions on his CV, leaves Portman Road with Ipswich sitting in eleventh spot in the League One standings, seven points away from the playoffs.

Ipswich will now have to look for a new manager during a busy December period, with the games coming thick and fast and a trip to Charlton Athletic on the agenda for Tuesday evening.

Fans have reacted on social media, with Matt warning Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton he had better have a plan which works for the club, while Benjamin believes Cook simply was not the right man for the job.

Jamie agrees that a change in the dugout needed to be made, but Darren thinks the fact that Cook rebuilt the squad means that Ipswich have shot themselves in the foot mid-season.

Caroline is concerned about sacking managers too easily, though Steve Warner thinks it shows the owners mean business.

Ed says the sacking is not the Ipswich way, while Steve dubbed the decision “odd”.

Gutted. Really think he would have got this right, Ashton better have a bloody plan that works. — Matt Thomas (@Iamspartacus73) December 4, 2021

Feel for him. A very good manager but unfortunately not the right man for the job anymore. — Benjamin Dack (@BacktoDack) December 4, 2021

Never nice to see a man lose his job, all the best to Paul and co in the future. A likeable character but things had to change. — Jamie (@jamieitfc_) December 4, 2021

Cream crackered now. He literally sold most of the previous squad and brought in his own team? How’s that going to work? — Darren Latimer (@darrenlatimer) December 4, 2021

Really hope we’re not turning into one of those clubs going through managers. — Caroline Drew (@Carolin22478581) December 4, 2021

Didn’t see that coming. Sadly it’s a results game and the performances since beating Wycombe have not been good enough. Its clear the owners mean business and want this club to succeed. — Steve Warner (@SteveWa54871984) December 4, 2021

Absolutely gutted, incredibly harsh, this isn’t the Ipswich way … Thanks Cooky for Portsmouth and Wycombe away, all the best for the future #itfc — Ed King (@edmking85) December 4, 2021