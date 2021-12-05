Fixture: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Manchester United have named the team that will kick off the Ralf Rangnick era as they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon.

Rangnick has been handed the reins at Manchester United on an interim basis, but has already floated the possibility that he could remain as the club’s manager for a longer period.

The German tactician will be looking to boost Manchester United’s push for a top four spot and build on two wins and a draw recorded under caretaker boss Michael Carrick.

Rangnick is without defender Raphael Varane, midfielder Paul Pogba and striker Edinson Cavani.

He names David de Gea in goal, while Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles are full-backs. In central defence, Harry Maguire partners Victor Lindelof.

Midfield sees Rangnick pick Scott McTominay and Fred, while Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford support Cristiano Ronaldo.

If Manchester United need to make changes then Rangnick has options, including Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata.

Manchester United Team vs Crystal Palace

De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Substitutes: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Greenwood, Elanga