Everton legend Andy Gray is not happy if the exit of Marcel Brands from Goodison Park strengthens Rafael Benitez’s hand at the club.

Brands has paid the price for what is seen by many to have been a period of poor decisions in the transfer market and millions of pounds wasted.

Everton have shown the director of football the door and it may result in Benitez having more control over the club’s transfer policy.

Toffees legend Gray is not a fan of Benitez being in charge and, while he feels Brands had to go, he would not like the Spaniard to be given more control.

“If it [the departure of Brands] strengthens his hand at Everton, a lot of Evertonians might think that’s a good thing”, Gray said on beIN SPORT.

“I don’t.



“Although I felt that he [Brands] was going after the [Liverpool] game and the axe had to fall on him, it has, but has that made Benitez’s position safer, more secure?”

Benitez has been backed in his position by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, despite the Toffees enduring a poor run of form in the Premier League.

The approaching January transfer window is expected to see Everton active in the market as they look to bring in players and Benitez may now control the ins and outs at Goodison Park.