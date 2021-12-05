Antonio Conte has thanked the Tottenham Hotspur fans for chanting his name during Spurs’ 3-0 win over Norwich City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and revealed what he feels it means.

Tottenham scored through Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez and Heung-Min Son to put Norwich to the sword and extend their unbeaten run under Conte to four league games.

Spurs fans are delighted with Conte, who is viewed as a winner, and chanted his name during the Premier League encounter.

The Italian is delighted to have been accepted so quickly and believes that the chants show the fans’ trust in his work at the club.

He told his post match press conference when asked about the fans singing his name: “I want to say thanks.

“I am very happy and enthusiastic for this, on the other end I feel a lot of responsibility towards our fans.

“They trust a lot in my work.”

Conte also took the time to praise Lucas, but revealed that he is expecting to see the attacker score more goals because he believes he is capable of doing so.

“He has scored an amazing goal but he has the quality to score more goals, he needs to score more goals in the rest of the season.

“It is my expectation for him to score more goals before the end of the season”, Conte added.

Tottenham sit in fifth spot in the league standings, just two points off fourth placed West Ham United.