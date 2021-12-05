Ralf Rangnick has bemoaned a lack of time to train with his Manchester United side due to the weather in Manchester on Saturday.

The German got his interim spell off to a winning start as his Manchester United side edged past Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford, thanks to a superb long range effort from Fred with just 13 minutes left.

Rangnick had an instant impact on Manchester United’s approach and the Red Devils created chances to score before they eventually grabbed the winner and broke Palace hearts.

He admitted post match though that he only had a limited amount of time to work with the players ahead of the game, bemoaning the “disgusting” weather.

“We didn’t have a full training session ahead of this game, yesterday was disgusting weather”, Rangnick was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“It was not even Manchester weather. It was 45 minutes. The rest was video footage.

“I didn’t expect them to play at that kind of level after such a short time.”

Rangnick faces another quick turnaround before Manchester United are in action again, limiting the amount of time he can spend with his players on the training pitch.

The Red Devils are due to face Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday.