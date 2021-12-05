Brentford boss Thomas Frank has warned his team that Leeds United are “close to being back to full power”, ahead of the Bees’ visit to Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side stunned many observers last season by flourishing in the top flight straight after winning promotion and recording a top half of the table finish.

Some Leeds fans even dreamed of a potential push up towards the European spots this term, but those supporters preaching a more difficult campaign have been proven right so far.

Leeds are 16th in the table and have won only three of their 14 matches, however one of those wins came in midweek against Crystal Palace and Frank is detecting signs the old Leeds are back.

The Brentford boss has warned the Whites are heading back to full power and he expects to face a team full of intensity this afternoon.

“They are close to being back to full power”, Frank told a press conference.

“I watched the first 20 minutes intensity against Crystal Palace and that was the Leeds team that I know.

“I expect to see unbelievable intensity in how they press.

“I am completely aware of what we are going to face on Sunday.

“In some ways, with the intensity they play with, it is going to be one of the biggest challenges we’ve faced so far this season.”

Leeds and Brentford last met in the Championship, with the Bees’ last visit to Elland Road ending in a 1-0 defeat, the only goal of the game being scored by Eddie Nketiah.

None of the last five games between the two sides have produced more than two goals.