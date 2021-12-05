Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford has revealed he will get grief from his father for taking his shirt off after scoring against Brentford.

With Leeds trailing 2-1 at Elland Road and looking set to suffer defeat against the Bees, Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa turned to Bamford off the bench.

The striker had only clocked up minutes with the Under-23s prior to the Brentford game, as he worked his way back from injury.

He came up trumps though as he scored with just seconds remaining in the game to hand Leeds a draw.

Bamford admits he was rusty and thinks the goal covered up a lacklustre performance, while also revealing he was concerned he might be brought on before he was, when Liam Cooper picked up an injury in just the 15th minute.

“When I was warming up in the first half, I thought I was going to come on when Coops got injured, and I thought, that is quite early”, he told BBC Radio 5 live.

“But I think for me it was important to get back on the pitch and if I hadn’t scored the goal..I hadn’t had a great performance, I was rusty, had been out for a while.

“I think the goal kinds of masks that a little bit.”

The hitman took his shirt off during the goal celebrations and admits that he dad will not be happy.

He added: “My dad is going to kill me for taking my shirt off, but it was just one of those moments you get caught up in.”

All eyes will now be on whether Bielsa chooses to start Bamford in Leeds’ next game following his goalscoring return or sticks with Tyler Roberts, who also scored against Brentford.