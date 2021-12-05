Richard Keys has warned Everton fans that the club parting ways with Marcel Brands is not good news because it gives Rafael Benitez further control.

Everton’s disastrous run of form in recent weeks has angered the fans and Brands has been heavily criticised for his work in the transfer market since he arrived.

The Dutch deal-maker is now leaving Everton with immediate effect as he pays the price for the Toffees’ struggles and a heavy Merseyside derby defeat.

Keys though thinks the development is not necessarily good news as it would put Benitez in control of transfers and stressed his view that the Spaniard’s transfer desires cost him his previous jobs.

“Where I think this is not good news is that Rafa Benitez now will have sole control over transfers, were he to stay”, he said on beIN SPORT.

“And that’s the very reason that Valencia sacked him, that Liverpool ultimately sacked him and that he fell out with Mike Ashley because Ashley resisted his demands to have total control.

“So this changes nothing, this isn’t going to get them three points tomorrow”, Keys added.

Everton are in action tomorrow evening against Arsenal and will hope to turn the page on the Brands era with a comprehensive win.